United Fire Group, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Investor Conference

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) ("UFG"), today announced that the Company will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference being held on March 24 and 25, 2021. UFG's management team is scheduled to present at 3:15pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.ufginsurance.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Online attendees will be able to submit questions as part of a virtual Q&A session. Additionally, management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.