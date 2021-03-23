CN announces nominees for election to the Board at its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 27, 2021; Slate achieves gender parity goal

Ms. Gray is President, LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center and oversees the North American subsidiary of South Korean LG Energy Solution, one of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers. She brings to the Board a strong track record of executive leadership at the forefront of technological innovation in the transportation industry. Her experience introducing new technology to traditional industries will contribute meaningfully to the Board’s vision and CN’s strategic plan as the company pursues the adoption of new and greener technology across CN’s operations.

MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the nomination of two new directors to its Board: Denise Gray and Justin Howell. With the election of CN’s full slate of directors, as detailed in the management information circular filed today, the Board is very pleased that CN will meet its goal of achieving gender parity among the independent directors one year ahead of plan.

Mr. Howell is Senior Investment Manager at BMGI, which manages the assets of Cascade Investment, L.L.C., CN’s largest shareholder and valued investor for the past 20 years. Mr. Howell, who was born and raised in Kitimat, BC, has in-depth knowledge of international financial and capital markets and extensive international experience in corporate finance, investment banking and M&A. In addition, he brings broad expertise in the areas of sustainability, environmental, social and corporate responsibility and corporate governance.

In addition to Ms. Gray and Mr. Howell, Ms. Margaret McKenzie, who was appointed to the Board in October 2020, will stand for election for the first time. Ms. McKenzie brings extensive finance and accounting expertise to the Board. She has been a chartered accountant for over 35 years and gained extensive experience as a founder, chief financial officer and board member of various private companies. In particular, she has deep experience overseeing safety, risk management and environmental matters.

“Each of these outstanding individuals brings valuable expertise and insight that will enhance our ability to position CN for long-term success in a more inclusive and lower carbon world. We are extremely pleased to have achieved our goal of gender parity on our Board as part of our ongoing commitment to be an ESG leader.” - Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.