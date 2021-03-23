 

Fluidra to become part of the IBEX 35

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 22:36  |  33   |   |   

-- Technical Advisory Committee has selected the company to become part of the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35.

-- This decision comes after a strong performance track record and very encouraging future prospects.

-- Fluidra's market capitalization currently exceeds 4.5 billion, above the size of eleven other constituents of the IBEX 35.

BARCELONA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment, has been selected to be part of the prestigious IBEX 35 index, produced by BME. Fluidra is expected to become part of the index as of March 29.

The Technical Advisory Committee's decision to include Fluidra is based on the entry capitalization criteria which states that entering members' last six months average capitalization must be greater than 0.3% of the index. However, the most important factor for eligibility is liquidity, since the objective is to choose sizeable companies with the highest trading volume.

Fluidra currently has a market capitalization of more than 4.5 billion, which exceeds the size of eleven current constituents of the IBEX 35.

The company presented the best results in its history in 2020, with a cash net profit of 166 million euros and sales of 1,488 million euros. After a record 2020 in sales and profit, the first indicators point to a very positive 2021, with expected sales increase between 12% and 15%, driven by strong underlying growth on top of the recently announced CMP acquisition.

Eloi Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra states, "Entering the IBEX 35 increases the visibility of the company and its presence in passively managed and indexed funds. Accessing the IBEX 35 was not an objective in itself, but is a reflection of the work carried out during these past years by our great team with our customers and all stakeholders involved. Together we have achieved this milestone, and together we will continue working hard to deliver our mission 'a perfect pool and wellness experience.'"



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluidra to become part of the IBEX 35 - Technical Advisory Committee has selected the company to become part of the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35. - This decision comes after a strong performance track record and very encouraging future prospects. - Fluidra's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size Worth $14.44 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
SEB accelerates digitisation journey with Google Cloud partnership
Announcement of Intention to Float on the Dubai Financial Market
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Hoist Finance's Annual Report 2020 Published
SMS grey routes are expected to generate revenue leakages of US$37.1 billion between 2020-2024
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area