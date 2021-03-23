Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint book-runners for the Public Offering. BTIG, LLC, B. Riley Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Roth Capital Partners, ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., Jett Capital Advisors and Tuohy Brothers are acting as co-managers for the Public Offering.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.75 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares (“Public Offering”), at a price per ADS to the public of $70.00, for aggregate gross proceeds of $122.5 million. Piedmont has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 ADSs at the issue price of the Public Offering. The Public Offering is expected to close on March 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the Public Offering will be used to continue development of the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, including definitive feasibility studies, testwork, permitting, further exploration drilling, mineral resource estimate updates and ongoing land consolidation, to fund the previously announced strategic investments in Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Quebec Inc and other possible strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

The Public Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement related to the Public Offering will be filed with the SEC and made available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the ASX website. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Public Offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (671) 371-3900 or email at prospectus@cgf.com.