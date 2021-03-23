The Annual General Meeting of P/F Atlantic Petroleum is hereby called. The meeting will be held at the premises of Advokatfelagið, Lucas Debesargøta 8, 100 Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

Summons for the Annual General Meeting of P/F Atlantic Petroleum

with the following agenda:

1. Election of Chairman of the Meeting.

2. The Board of Directors’ statement of the Company’s activity during the previous accounting year.

3. Presentation of audited Annual Accounts for approval.

3A. Approval of the remuneration to the Board in 2020 and 2021.

A. Approval of the remuneration to the Board in 2020.

The Board proposes approval of the actual remuneration in 2020 of DKK 180.000,00.

B. Approval of the basis for the remuneration to the Board in 2021.

The Board proposes that the basis for the remuneration to the Board in 2021 will be:

The basic remuneration to the Board Members will be DKK 60.000,00.

The Chairman of the Board receives the basic remuneration x 2

The Deputy Chairman receives the basic remuneration x 1.5

An ordinary Board Member receives the basic remuneration x 1

The Chairman for the Audit Committee receives the basic remuneration x 0.5 in addition to his/her general Board remuneration.

4. Decision on how to use profit or cover loss according to the approved Accounts and Annual report.

The Board of Directors recommends that the result according to the approved Accounts is carried forward to next year.

5. Election of Board of Directors.

According to the Articles of Associations three members are to be elected to the Board of Directors. All Members of the Board are up for election for a period of one year, namely: Ben Arabo, Kaj Johannesen and Mourits Joensen.

These candidates are proposed for the election as Board Members:

Ben Arabo, current Chairman of the Board, á Oyrareingjum 110, 415 Oyrareingir;

Mourits Joensen, current Board Member, Heygsvegur 16, 100 Tórshavn; and

Mark T. Højgaard, Dalabøur 18, 480 Skáli.

Three Board Members are to be elected.

All the proposed candidates accept to be elected.

More information on the proposed candidates can be found on the Company’s website www.petroleum.fo.

6. Election of auditor, who will sit until the next Annual General Meeting is held.

The present auditor of the Company is P/F Januar løggilt grannskoðaravirki, Óðinshædd 13, 100 Tórshavn. The Board proposes re-election of P/F Januar løggilt grannskoðaravirki, for the period to the next Annual General Meeting.