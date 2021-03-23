 

CORRECTING and REPLACING – Ayr Wellness Closes Acquisition of Blue Camo LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 23:32  |  25   |   |   

Arizona Becomes Fifth State in Company’s Footprint

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF), please note in the second paragraph the upfront consideration in stock and the number of subordinate voting shares have been updated. The corrected release follows:

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), today announced it has closed on the purchase of 100% of the membership interests of Blue Camo LLC, which operates under the name Oasis (“Oasis”). Oasis is a vertically integrated operation in Arizona that includes three medical and adult-use dispensaries in the greater Phoenix area, a 10,000 ft2 triple-stacked cultivation and processing facility in Chandler, and an 86,000 ft2 cultivation facility under development in Phoenix.

The total purchase consideration includes initial upfront consideration of $75.4 million, made up of $9.5 million in cash, $37.4 million in stock (paid in shares exchangeable into approximately 2.57 million subordinate voting shares of Ayr priced at the 10-day VWAP prior to announcement) and $28.5 million in seller notes, subject to working capital adjustments. An additional 2.0 million shares (priced at the 10-day VWAP prior to announcement) will be held in escrow and payable upon reaching certain cultivation targets at the facility under development.

Additional earn-out consideration through Q1 2023 may be paid in shares exchangeable into subordinate voting shares of Ayr, priced at the then 10-day VWAP, with the earnout value calculated based on a set discount to Ayr’s then trading enterprise value to Adjusted EBITDA multiple and based on exceeding certain Adjusted EBITDA hurdles in each year.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Oasis team to the Ayr family and to be adding Arizona as the fifth state in our expanding footprint. Arizona has been a terrific medical market and its recreational program is off to a great start with the state moving quickly to make safe, tested and regulated cannabis available for adult-use,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ayr.   

“We look forward to integrating with the Ayr team to accelerate our growth in Arizona,” said Jason Vedadi, CEO of Oasis Cannabis. “There is enormous opportunity for this market, especially as we complete the new cultivation facility later this year enabling us to improve margins through increased vertical integration and wholesale market penetration. Further, with the addition of the market-leading Ayr brands, our customers and patients will be thrilled with the improved and expanded selection available to them.” 

Seite 1 von 3
Ayr Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING – Ayr Wellness Closes Acquisition of Blue Camo LLC Arizona Becomes Fifth State in Company’s FootprintTORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF), please note in the second paragraph the upfront …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:30 Uhr
Ayr Wellness Closes Acquisition of Blue Camo LLC
13.03.21
CORRECTION -- Ayr Wellness Provides Outlook for 2022
13.03.21
Ayr Wellness Provides Outlook for 2022
10.03.21
Ayr Wellness Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.03.21
Ayr Wellness Announces Opening of Third Las Vegas Location of The Dispensary NV
26.02.21
Ayr Wellness and Liberty Health Sciences Announce Closing of Arrangement
25.02.21
Ayr Wellness to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8: 30 a.m. ET
24.02.21
Ayr Wellness Announces Opening of Second Dispensary in Pennsylvania
23.02.21
Liberty Health Sciences Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Ayr Wellness