 

QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 23:56  |  61   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V:QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) today announced the positive outcome of the vote of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) at today’s special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) regarding the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company (not already owned by Eldorado). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Shareholder (other than Eldorado) will receive, for each Share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be passed by (i) at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by the Shareholders voting virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders voting virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting and entitled to vote thereat, excluding Shares held by Eldorado or otherwise required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

A total of 281,273,287 Shares were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 65.11% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

See below for a summary of the voting on the Arrangement Resolution:

(i)  Two-Thirds Vote (Shareholders)

FOR AGAINST
(#) (%) (#) (%)
277,145,861 98.592 3,958,233 1.408

(ii)  Minority Vote

FOR AGAINST
(#) (%) (#) (%)
205,591,861 98.111 3,958,233 1.889

The Company will apply for a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on April 1, 2021. Closing of the transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions including court approval. Assuming the satisfaction of these closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close on or about April 6, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
QMX Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V:QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) today announced the positive outcome of the vote of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) at today’s special meeting of the Shareholders …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold Corporation Vote FOR its Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Eldorado Gold Corporation
01.03.21
QMX Files Management Information Circular For Special Meeting of Shareholders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
154
QMX Gold ein Wert mit Zukunft ?!