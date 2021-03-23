QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (TSX-V:QMX) (“QMX” or the “Company”) today announced the positive outcome of the vote of the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) at today’s special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) regarding the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company (not already owned by Eldorado). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Shareholder (other than Eldorado) will receive, for each Share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the “Arrangement Resolution”) was required to be passed by (i) at least two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting by the Shareholders voting virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders voting virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting and entitled to vote thereat, excluding Shares held by Eldorado or otherwise required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.