Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting times for endoscopies due to COVID-19

Endoscopy clinicians across Europe are concerned that patients will have more progressed cancers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data released today by Fujifilm to mark the start of ESGE Days 2021.

With the postponement and cancellation of non-emergency care due to COVID-19, there is increasing concern amongst clinicians that these measures could lead to severe consequences for patients. According to the survey, 8 in 10 (82%) of the endoscopists, GI nurses and GI surgeons that were polled by SERMO, said they were concerned that patients will have more progressed cancers that are more difficult to treat due to the pandemic.[4]

Endoscopy services have been considerably affected by the pandemic. The survey shows that for over three-quarters of respondents (79%), COVID-19 has significantly increased waiting times for endoscopy.

Whereas 76% of respondents highlighted that endoscopies now take longer as a result of the extra infection prevention measures put in place because of COVID-19, more than half (56%) are still concerned about COVID-19 transmission during an endoscopy procedure.[5]

As a result, Fujifilm has launched a transnasal endoscope and droplet shielding mouthpiece, in an effort to try and help protect healthcare professionals on the frontline during this challenging time. High quality transnasal endoscopes can enhance efficiencies[6] and significantly lower levels of gagging for patients[7], which can help limit the risk of transmission for healthcare professionals and patients, while the PPE mouthpiece helps reduce healthcare workers' risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and other pathogens.[8]

Mat Tallis, European Business Manager at Fujifilm EU, said:

"The results of the survey clearly demonstrate that clinicians across Europe are particularly concerned about safety and waiting times for their patients.

"We need to work together to tackle these challenges and ensure high-quality care for patients by facilitating endoscopy procedures, while also improving safety measures to minimise the risks of infection.