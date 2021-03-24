 

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 00:13  |  40   |   |   

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DISAU” beginning on March 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “DISA” and “DISAW,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company, newly incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial target business in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it initially intends to focus its search on target businesses primarily in the health and wellness, entertainment and consumer-facing technology sectors. The management team includes Chief Executive Officer Alexander J. Davis, Chief Financial Officer Phillip C. Caputo, Chief Operating Officer David M. Tarnowski and Vice President, Business Development Mardy S. Fish.

The Company has formed an Athlete Advisory Council (the “Council”), a group of elite athletes across a range of professional sports and geographies. The Council’s current members include Justin Verlander, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, Robert Lewandowski and Saul “Canelo” Álvarez.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, tel.: 1-800-221-1037, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, tel. 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on March 23, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer