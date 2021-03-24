 

NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 185 million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 00:21  |  21   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo municipality has appointed NRC Norge AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work in connection with establishing a new access tunnel at Skøyen to the Fornebu Metro Line.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 185 million. The work will commence in April 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in October 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-norway---nok-185-million,c3312826



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 185 million STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oslo municipality has appointed NRC Norge AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work in connection with establishing a new access tunnel at Skøyen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size Worth $14.44 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
SEB accelerates digitisation journey with Google Cloud partnership
Announcement of Intention to Float on the Dubai Financial Market
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Hoist Finance's Annual Report 2020 Published
SMS grey routes are expected to generate revenue leakages of US$37.1 billion between 2020-2024
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area