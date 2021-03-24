 

Vow ASA Private Placement successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021   

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company") yesterday regarding a contemplated private placement of up to 8,000,000 shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement comprised an offering of up to 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares" or the "Primary Offering") and a sale of up to 3,000,000 existing shares (the "Secondary Offering", and together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares") from Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS, Daler Inn Limited, Exproco Limited and Badin Invest Limited (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"). The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process after close of market yesterday.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed, through the allocation of 8,000,000 Offer Shares at an offer price of NOK 46 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer Price represents a 8.37% discount to the closing price as per 23 March 2021. Of the total number of Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement, 5,000,000 were allocated in the form of New Shares, raising gross proceeds to the Company of NOK 230 million. The remaining 3,000,000 Offer Shares were allocated in the form of Sale Shares, raising gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of NOK 138 million. Reference is made to the Company's announcement regarding the launch of the Private Placement yesterday for information about the Company's intended use of the net proceeds raised through the issuance of the New Shares in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the New Shares was resolved by the Company's board of directors at a board meeting held yesterday, 23 March 2021, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2020. Completion of the issuance of the New Shares is further subject to payment being received for the New Shares to be issued in the Private Placement.

Notification of allotment of the Offer Shares in the Private Placement and payment instructions will be sent to the applicants who have been allocated Offer Shares through a notification from the Managers (as defined below). Settlement of all Offer Shares, including the New Shares, towards investors will be made on a delivery versus payment basis on 26 March 2021 (T+2 settlement), by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. With respect to the New Shares, such settlement procedure is facilitated pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers), the Company and Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS. All Offer Shares delivered to the subscribers will thus be tradeable from allocation. The shares borrowed for the settlement of the New Shares in the Private Placement will be redelivered by SpareBank 1 Markets AS (on behalf of the Managers) to Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS in the form of New Shares to be issued by the Company.

23.03.21
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Contemplating spin off and subsequent listing of Vow Green Metals
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Second half and full year 2020 : Fifth consecutive year of growth, record high performance within Cruise projects

16.03.21
