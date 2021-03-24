XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Prices Public Offering of Preferred Shares
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of its newly designated 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) pursuant to the Trust’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust agreed to sell 1,040,000 Preferred Shares at a price to the public of $25.00 per Preferred Share, raising $26 million in gross proceeds. In addition, the Trust has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 156,000 additional Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company has applied to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange and expects trading to commence thereon within 30 days after March 29, 2021 under the symbol “XFLTPRA.”
The Trust expects to receive net proceeds (before expenses) from the offering, excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any, of approximately $25.2 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the net proceeds (before expenses) may reach approximately $29.0 million.
The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to invest in accordance with its investment objective and policies, for general working capital purposes and/or to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. The offering is expected to close on or about March 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., National Securities Corporation and Incapital LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering of Preferred Shares may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from: Ladenburg Thalmann, Attn: Syndicate Department, 640 5th Ave, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com (telephone number 1-800-573-2541); B. Riley Securities, Inc., at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com; National Securities Corporation, Attention: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, telephone: (561) 981-1074 or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com; or Incapital LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 1800 N Military Trail, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33431, or by emailing prospectus_requests@incapital.com (telephone number 1-800-327-1546).
