XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Prices Public Offering of Preferred Shares

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of its newly designated 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Shares”) pursuant to the Trust’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust agreed to sell 1,040,000 Preferred Shares at a price to the public of $25.00 per Preferred Share, raising $26 million in gross proceeds. In addition, the Trust has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 156,000 additional Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company has applied to list the Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange and expects trading to commence thereon within 30 days after March 29, 2021 under the symbol “XFLTPRA.”

The Trust expects to receive net proceeds (before expenses) from the offering, excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any, of approximately $25.2 million. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the net proceeds (before expenses) may reach approximately $29.0 million.