Cadiz Inc. Issues Statement on New Lawsuits from Opponents of Water Access Targeting Company’s Repurposing of Idle Oil & Gas Pipeline

Lawsuits by Growth Opponents Seek to Undercut the Needs of Communities in Underserved Area of California and Deny their Use of an Idle, Existing Pipeline to Convey Water for the Public Benefit

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadiz Inc. (“the Company”, NASDAQ:CDZI), a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, reported that two lawsuits were filed today in federal court by longtime litigants of its Cadiz Water Project, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association, challenging the US Bureau of Land Management’s recent assignment and grant of right-of-way permits to the Company to convey water, oil or natural gas over BLM-managed lands in an existing idle 217-mile pipeline acquired by the Company from El Paso Natural Gas (“EPNG”). Under agreements with EPNG first entered in 2011, Cadiz has sought to acquire the idle pipeline for the purpose of augmenting east-west water conveyance opportunities along this underserved, growing area of California. Cadiz Inc. is not a named party in the lawsuits.

