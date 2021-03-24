 

CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 01:10  |  42   |   |   

SCENESSE (afamelanotide 16mg) to be evaluated in xeroderma pigmentosum variant (XP-V)

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLINUVEL has expanded its clinical program to evaluate the DNA reparative potential of afamelanotide in skin cells which have been damaged by ultraviolet (UV) and sun exposure. The program now includes patients with the rare disorders XP-V and XP-C. Having reached agreement with clinical and academic experts, CLINUVEL will generate clinical data on the safety and efficacy of SCENESSE (afamelanotide 16mg).

“XP patients are at extreme risk of skin cancer – up to 10,000 times that of the general population – due to their inability to repair damage caused by UV and sunlight, known as photodamage,” CLINUVEL’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said. “Afamelanotide has been shown to protect skin from UV and light, and repair photodamage. We are now working to confirm this concept in clinical trials with both XP patients and healthy volunteers.”

UV radiation penetrates into the nucleus of skin cells and causes defects of the DNA helix known as photoproducts. If left unrepaired, these chemical changes to DNA may replicate as mutations, leading to irreversible damage (photoaging) and may further progress to skin cancer, including melanoma.

Human biology contains complex mechanisms to protect itself from UV damage and restore cellular DNA to its original state. Due to genetic defects, XP patients have impaired DNA repair processes, leading to an extreme risk of skin cancer from an early age and a life expectancy of around 30 years.

Afamelanotide, the active ingredient in SCENESSE, improves the function of skin cells which have incurred photodamage and assists these cells to repair DNA through several mechanisms, including nucleotide excision repair (NER). CLINUVEL is conducting clinical trials in XP-C and XP-V patients, as well as healthy volunteers, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of afamelanotide as a DNA regenerative therapy.

“Up to two billion individuals of fair-skinned complexion are known to have defects in UV protective and DNA repair processes, including NER, increasing their long-term risk of skin cancer,” Dr Wright said. “XP patients are at the most extreme risk and serve as a model for what happens if UV-induced damage is left unrepaired.

“I am pleased that we have been able to reach agreement with global XP experts to expand the DNA Repair Program and evaluate SCENESSE in XP-V patients and look forward to first results – pending the COVID-19 pandemic – in 2021,” Dr Wright said.

Seite 1 von 3
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program SCENESSE (afamelanotide 16mg) to be evaluated in xeroderma pigmentosum variant (XP-V) MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CLINUVEL has expanded its clinical program to evaluate the DNA reparative potential of afamelanotide in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
19.696
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
08.11.20
2
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
08.11.20
2
CLINUVEL progresses innovative DNA Repair Program
23.04.20
24
Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy