Intel Announces Major Expansion in Arizona

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger today announced expansion of the company’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity, beginning with plans for two new factories (or “fabs”) at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

From left: Dr. Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president in Manufacturing & Operations, celebrate Intel’s $20 billion investment for two new factories on the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. On March 23, 2021, the company announced the investment and said it expects to begin planning and construction activities this year. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

More News and Resources: Engineering the Future (Press Kit)

Gelsinger announced the new fabs during Intel’s global “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future” webcast. During the event, he announced the evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model strategy – called IDM 2.0. The fabs will support the increasing requirements of Intel’s current products and customers, as well as provide committed capacity for foundry customers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey participated with Intel executives – including Dr. Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services, and Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president in Manufacturing & Operations – in an event at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo participated in the event virtually.

“We are grateful for our partnerships with the State of Arizona and the Biden administration for creating a business environment that encourages investment in semiconductor innovation and helps make this new expansion possible,” said Thakur. “We are excited to continue our long tradition of innovating and investing in Arizona.”

This build-out represents an investment of approximately $20 billion, which is expected to create over 3,000 permanent high-wage, high-tech jobs; over 3,000 construction jobs; and approximately 15,000 local long-term jobs. Planning and construction activities are expected to begin immediately.

