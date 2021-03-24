 

Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 02:00  |  67   |   |   

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN"

OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs will open an art exhibition at Kansai International Airport as part of a wider project entitled "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN". Multimedia artworks by eight artists will be exhibited at the airports and online in order to promote the appeal of Japanese culture around the world.

Event Outline
Since antiquity, the Kansai region of Japan has been a focal point of the country's flourishing politics, commerce, and culture. Even today, remnants of these historical sites and traditions remain. The diverse lifestyles and cultures found within the region were largely shaped by the surrounding geography – it's mountains, rivers, seas, and more. The jagged San-in coastline, created when the Japanese archipelago separated from mainland Asia millions of years ago, resulted in a number of natural harbors. Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan, supplied fresh water to the entire Hokuriku region. The islands of Awaji island and Tokushima are home to some of Japan's oldest creation myths. And the historical areas of Ise and Nara in the Kii Peninsula, with is bizarre rock formations, virgin forests, and local craft culture, are the setting for some of the country's most enduring legends. The natural geography and resources of each area greatly influenced the development of regional culture, each with their own unique distinctions.

For this exhibition, eight areas in and around the Kansai region have been reinterpreted as "eight roads" coexisting with nature. Eight manga artists with personal connections to each area have produced works depicting the nature, culture, and people of each of these "roads".

  • Date: Opening on March 20, 2021
  • Location: Kansai Airport Terminal 1, 2F Atrium, Canyon Bridge
  • Entrance: Free
  • Theme: LIFE
  • Artists: In alphabetical order below

"The Cape Route" – Sanin Coast
IGARASHI Daisuke

A manga artist. He was born in Saitama Prefecture, and graduated from the Department of Painting at Tama Art University. Through a unique worldview, he expresses the connection between nature and humans, the world of traditions and mythology, and the origins of life and ecosystems. In 2004, he won the Excellence Award in the 8th Japan Media Arts Festival Manga Division for his manga, "Witches" (Shogakukan Inc.). In 2009, he won the Excellence Award in both the 38th Japan Cartoonists Association Award and the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Manga Division for his manga, "Children of the Sea" (Shogakukan Inc.). Other representative works are "Little Forest" and "Designs" (Kodansha Ltd.), "SARU" (Shogakukan Inc.), and "The Adventures of Kabocha" (Takeshobo Co., Ltd.). He has also created numerous picture books and book cover designs. "Little Forest" was made into a live-action film in Japan and Korea in 2014 and 2018, respectively. "Children of the Sea" was made into an animated movie in Japan in 2019.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20 The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On March 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs will open an art exhibition at Kansai International Airport as part of a wider project …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size Worth $14.44 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
SEB accelerates digitisation journey with Google Cloud partnership
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
Announcement of Intention to Float on the Dubai Financial Market
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area