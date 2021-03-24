Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20

OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs will open an art exhibition at Kansai International Airport as part of a wider project entitled "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN". Multimedia artworks by eight artists will be exhibited at the airports and online in order to promote the appeal of Japanese culture around the world.

Event Outline

Since antiquity, the Kansai region of Japan has been a focal point of the country's flourishing politics, commerce, and culture. Even today, remnants of these historical sites and traditions remain. The diverse lifestyles and cultures found within the region were largely shaped by the surrounding geography – it's mountains, rivers, seas, and more. The jagged San-in coastline, created when the Japanese archipelago separated from mainland Asia millions of years ago, resulted in a number of natural harbors. Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan, supplied fresh water to the entire Hokuriku region. The islands of Awaji island and Tokushima are home to some of Japan's oldest creation myths. And the historical areas of Ise and Nara in the Kii Peninsula, with is bizarre rock formations, virgin forests, and local craft culture, are the setting for some of the country's most enduring legends. The natural geography and resources of each area greatly influenced the development of regional culture, each with their own unique distinctions.

For this exhibition, eight areas in and around the Kansai region have been reinterpreted as "eight roads" coexisting with nature. Eight manga artists with personal connections to each area have produced works depicting the nature, culture, and people of each of these "roads".

Date : Opening on March 20, 2021

: Opening on Location : Kansai Airport Terminal 1, 2F Atrium, Canyon Bridge

: Kansai Airport Terminal 1, 2F Atrium, Canyon Bridge Entrance : Free

: Free Theme : LIFE

: LIFE Artists: In alphabetical order below

"The Cape Route" – Sanin Coast

IGARASHI Daisuke

A manga artist. He was born in Saitama Prefecture, and graduated from the Department of Painting at Tama Art University. Through a unique worldview, he expresses the connection between nature and humans, the world of traditions and mythology, and the origins of life and ecosystems. In 2004, he won the Excellence Award in the 8th Japan Media Arts Festival Manga Division for his manga, "Witches" (Shogakukan Inc.). In 2009, he won the Excellence Award in both the 38th Japan Cartoonists Association Award and the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Manga Division for his manga, "Children of the Sea" (Shogakukan Inc.). Other representative works are "Little Forest" and "Designs" (Kodansha Ltd.), "SARU" (Shogakukan Inc.), and "The Adventures of Kabocha" (Takeshobo Co., Ltd.). He has also created numerous picture books and book cover designs. "Little Forest" was made into a live-action film in Japan and Korea in 2014 and 2018, respectively. "Children of the Sea" was made into an animated movie in Japan in 2019.