 

SDRL - Seadrill New Finance Limited Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 03:57  |  32   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to extend the existing forbearance agreement announced on 11 February 2021, and extended on 23 February 2021 and 9 March 2021, with respect to the 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") with certain holders of the Notes (the "Note Holders").

Pursuant to the forbearance agreement, as extended, the consenting Note Holders have agreed not to exercise any enforcement rights with respect to the Issuer and any subsidiary of the Issuer which is an obligor under the Notes to, or otherwise take actions in respect of, certain events of default that may arise under the Notes as a result of, amongst other things, the Issuer not making the semi-annual 4% cash interest payment due to the senior secured noteholders on 15 January 2021 in respect of their Notes and the filing of Chapter 11 cases in the Southern District of Texas by the Company and certain of its consolidated subsidiaries (excluding the Issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries) until and including the earlier of 21 April 2021 and any termination of the forbearance agreement.

The purpose of the forbearance agreement is to allow the Issuer and its stakeholders more time to negotiate on the heads of terms of a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet. Such a restructuring may involve the use of a court-supervised process.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:

Iain Cracknell             
Director of Communications                 
+44 (0)7765 221 812

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors       
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com   
+44 (0)203 7454960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl---seadrill-new-finance-limited-announces-extension-of-forbearance-agreement,c3312813

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SDRL - Seadrill New Finance Limited Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer"), a subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to extend the existing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Size Worth $14.44 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
SEB accelerates digitisation journey with Google Cloud partnership
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
Emakina Group Annual Results 2020: continued growth, improved margins
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area