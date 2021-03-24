ACV Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions Inc. (“ACV”), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,550,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share. The selling stockholders named in the prospectus have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,482,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 24, 2021 under the symbol “ACVA” and the offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. ACV will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as book-running managers for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.