MP Materials Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its proposed registered secondary public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering, which is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.