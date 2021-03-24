 

MP Materials Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 04:57  |  35   |   |   

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its proposed registered secondary public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $35.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. MP Materials is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering, which is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deutsche Bank Securities, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or 1-800-294-1322; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

Seite 1 von 3
MP Materials Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Strategisches Investment im REE-Sektor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MP Materials Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholders MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its proposed registered secondary public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders of the Company (the “Selling …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:59 Uhr
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
22.03.21
MP Materials Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
22.03.21
MP Materials Announces Proposed Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
18.03.21
MP Materials Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
11.03.21
goldinvest.de: Seltene-Erden-Studie - Neue Aufbereitungstechnologie Königsweg im Wettbewerb mit China
02.03.21
MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
22.02.21
MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
12
Strategisches Investment im REE-Sektor