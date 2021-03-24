MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an offering of $600 million principal amount of its 0.25% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) through a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). MP Materials has also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $90 million principal amount of notes. The offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of MP Materials, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. MP Materials may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at MP Materials’ option, on or after April 5, 2024, if the last reported sale price of MP Materials’ common stock (the “common stock”) has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest.