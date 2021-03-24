Changes on the Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG

The Board of Directors of Comet Holding AG has nominated two candidates, Tosja Zywietz and Thilo von Selchow, for election to the Board of Directors to succeed Rolf Huber who, after 13 years, no longer wishes to stand for re-election. With this step, the Board also aims to expand by one to become a six-member body. These nominations are the outcome of a thorough search process that is part of the Board of Directors' long-term succession planning.



Broad international experience and connectivity in the semiconductor and electronics markets



Tosja Zywietz, born in 1971, is COO and in charge of global business operations at the German company Sick AG, offering the world's leading sensor intelligence for secure, safe and efficient control of processes, since January 2020. Prior to that assignment he held various management positions at the global technology company Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, which he ultimately led as CEO, and at Boston Consulting Group GmbH in Germany and Great Britain. Zywietz also gained valuable experienced from his own medical technology firm Biosigna GmbH which developed an algorithm-based system for evaluating vital signs in clinical trials, and was then successfully sold to Cardinal Health in the United States. Zywietz has extensive experience in technical and operational management.

The 49-year-old German citizen earned his doctoral degree in physical chemistry from the University of Göttingen, culminating his studies in theoretical physics with a doctoral degree at the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society in Berlin.

Thilo von Selchow, born in 1962, led Zentrum Mikroelektronik Dresden AG (ZMD) for 17 years. As CEO and President from 1999 to 2016, he transformed the ailing formerly state-run business into a growing global firm focused on analog mixed-signal semiconductors and drove its expansion into Asia. Prior to that, he also served at Heikamp & Thumann Gruppe as CEO of their Battery Components Product Group, at Truelove & McLean Inc. in Connecticut in the United States, and as investment manager with Beteiligungsanstalt für den Mittelstand AG (BfM AG) in Munich.