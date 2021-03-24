Mowi ASA Integrated Annual Report 2020
Mowi has today published its 2020 Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2020 annual accounts with notes. The integrated report is attached and also available on
www.mowi.com/investors/reports/
In connection with Mowi’s EUR 200 million Green Bond issued in January 2020 we are pleased to announce that the first Green Bond Impact Report has been published today and is available on our website www.mowi.com/investors/share-and-bond/bonds/
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
