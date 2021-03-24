ENCAVIS AG Encavis publishes first sustainability report 2020

Encavis publishes first sustainability report

* Definition of key sustainability topics, objectives and tasks

* Integration into all operational and strategic processes

* "Sustainability & Communications" Department established



Hamburg, March 24, 2021 - Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Ticker: ECV), a wind and solar park operator which has been promoted to the MDAX recently, published its first sustainability report today. The report underlines the company's self-image of thinking, acting and working sustainably in all dimensions. At Encavis, transparent evidence of a fundamentally sustainable attitude is part of the company's structure and strategic orientation. Based on this, key issues, objectives and measures have been integrated for the first time in an overall strategy that holistically considers the areas of strategy and governance, economy, ecology and social issues.

Through development and expansion of its sustainability efforts and transparent sustainability reporting, Encavis wants to position and distinguish itself even more in the future. To achieve its ambitious goals, a new department "Sustainability & Communications" has been established. The team is responsible for further internal development and implementation of sustainability measures and goals. Additionally, to monitor all these activities at top management level a Sustainability Council has been set up.

"This detailed report shows our aspiration to also becoming a sector leader within the field of sustainability. With the establishment of a dedicated sustainability department, we will further strengthen this claim," says Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.

You can find the sustainability report "Sustainability at Encavis 2020" here:

https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/CSR-Statusbericht_2020_E ...





