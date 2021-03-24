Rational AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin

Sales revenues of 650 million euros - EBIT of 107 million euros

iCombi and iVario successfully launched - new distribution channels established

Social responsibility for employees discharged

Slight growth in sales revenues for 2021 and EBIT margin at prior-year level expected

Return to payout ratio of around 70 percent - dividend of 4.80 euros proposed

Landsberg am Lech, 24 March 2021 Rational generated sales revenues of 650 million euros in fiscal year 2020. This equates to a decrease of 23 percent (2019: 844 million euros). The decline was due to coronavirus measures around the world, which had a negative impact on many customers. South America (-48 percent) and North America (-29 percent) were especially hit by the coronavirus crisis, while Asia (-15 percent) and Germany (-16 percent) fared better. The rest of Europe contracted by around 22 percent on average across the Group. The currency-adjusted decline in sales revenues was 22 percent.

The drop in sales revenues led to a significant decline in earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) in 2020, which amounted to 107 million euros (2019: 231 million euros). Although reduced expenses on items such as trade fairs, CookingLive, travel, dealer and employee bonuses resulted in a year-on-year decrease of 10 percent in operating expenses, they did not go down to the same extent as sales revenues. Cost of sales was at a higher level due to the product changeover and additional expenditure because of the crisis. This resulted in an EBIT margin of 16.4 percent (2019: 26.5 percent).