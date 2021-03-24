 

DGAP-News RATIONAL AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 07:00  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
RATIONAL AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin

24.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Rational AG!
Long
Basispreis 558,95€
Hebel 6,20
Ask 1,06
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 756,78€
Hebel 6,14
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Rational AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin

  • Sales revenues of 650 million euros - EBIT of 107 million euros
  • iCombi and iVario successfully launched - new distribution channels established
  • Social responsibility for employees discharged
  • Slight growth in sales revenues for 2021 and EBIT margin at prior-year level expected
  • Return to payout ratio of around 70 percent - dividend of 4.80 euros proposed

Landsberg am Lech, 24 March 2021 Rational generated sales revenues of 650 million euros in fiscal year 2020. This equates to a decrease of 23 percent (2019: 844 million euros). The decline was due to coronavirus measures around the world, which had a negative impact on many customers. South America (-48 percent) and North America (-29 percent) were especially hit by the coronavirus crisis, while Asia (-15 percent) and Germany (-16 percent) fared better. The rest of Europe contracted by around 22 percent on average across the Group. The currency-adjusted decline in sales revenues was 22 percent.

The drop in sales revenues led to a significant decline in earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) in 2020, which amounted to 107 million euros (2019: 231 million euros). Although reduced expenses on items such as trade fairs, CookingLive, travel, dealer and employee bonuses resulted in a year-on-year decrease of 10 percent in operating expenses, they did not go down to the same extent as sales revenues. Cost of sales was at a higher level due to the product changeover and additional expenditure because of the crisis. This resulted in an EBIT margin of 16.4 percent (2019: 26.5 percent).

Seite 1 von 5
Rational Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rational AG - Wachstumswert par excellence
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RATIONAL AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend RATIONAL AG: 650 million euros sales revenues and 16 percent EBIT margin 24.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Rational …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: 650 Millionen Euro Umsatzerlöse und 16 Prozent EBIT-Marge (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: 650 Millionen Euro Umsatzerlöse und 16 Prozent EBIT-Marge
22.03.21
RBC belässt RATIONAL AG auf 'Underperform'
19.03.21
Rational-Aktie: Kein Weg vorbei an der Automatisierung der Gastronomie
18.03.21
Investieren nach Corona: Aktien für Ihre Watchlist: Stefan Riße über Big Techs, Zykliker und Gold – Börsenerfolg nach der Krise!
17.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
16.03.21
BAADER BANK belässt RATIONAL AG auf 'Reduce'
16.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
11.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
01.03.21
BERENBERG belässt RATIONAL AG auf 'Hold'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
556
Rational AG - Wachstumswert par excellence