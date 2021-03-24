 

EQS-Adhoc Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer

24-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinach, March 24, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) announced today that Carsten Däweritz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, and will join the Management Team of the company effective April 16, 2021.

Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «I'm pleased that Carsten has accepted the role of CFO at Evolva. Carsten has extensive leadership experience in financial positions. He has our full support and confidence as we continue to grow the business.»

Regarding his appointment, Carsten said: «I'm honored and excited to be given the opportunity to join one of the promising biotech businesses.»

Carsten Däweritz has broad financial experience in the pharma and biotech industry. Before joining Evolva, Carsten spent almost 20 years at Lonza in a variety of financial leadership positions. Most recently, he was Global Head Controlling of the Consumer Health & Nutrition Business at Lonza.

Carsten is a Swiss and German citizen. He has a Bachelor in Mathematics and holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Münster, Germany.

About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at www.evolva.com.

For Evolva multi media content, please visit: https://evolva.com/multimedia-library/.

Disclaimer
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact
Barbara Duci
Head of Investor and Corporate Relations
+41 61 485 2003
+41 79 739 2636
barbarad@evolva.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177806

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1177806  24-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177806&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEvolva Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer 24-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva ernennt neuen CFO (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva ernennt neuen CFO
16.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva publiziert die Agenda für die diesjährige ordentliche Generalversammlung (deutsch)
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva publiziert die Agenda für die diesjährige ordentliche Generalversammlung
16.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting
02.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva gibt das Ausscheiden des Chief Financial Officers bekannt (deutsch)
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva gibt das Ausscheiden des Chief Financial Officers bekannt
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva announces Chief Financial Officer to depart
25.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Evolva gibt Jahresergebnisse 2020 bekannt, mit deutlichem Anstieg der Kundennachfrage nach Ingredienzien für Gesundheitsprodukte und Ausbau des Produktportfolios (deutsch)
25.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva gibt Jahresergebnisse 2020 bekannt, mit deutlichem Anstieg der Kundennachfrage nach Ingredienzien für Gesundheitsprodukte und Ausbau des Produktportfolios

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
121
Evolva langfristig sehr interessant!!!!!