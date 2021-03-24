Reinach, March 24, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) announced today that Carsten Däweritz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, and will join the Management Team of the company effective April 16, 2021.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evolva announces new Chief Financial Officer 24-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «I'm pleased that Carsten has accepted the role of CFO at Evolva. Carsten has extensive leadership experience in financial positions. He has our full support and confidence as we continue to grow the business.»

Regarding his appointment, Carsten said: «I'm honored and excited to be given the opportunity to join one of the promising biotech businesses.»

Carsten Däweritz has broad financial experience in the pharma and biotech industry. Before joining Evolva, Carsten spent almost 20 years at Lonza in a variety of financial leadership positions. Most recently, he was Global Head Controlling of the Consumer Health & Nutrition Business at Lonza.

Carsten is a Swiss and German citizen. He has a Bachelor in Mathematics and holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Münster, Germany.

About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at www.evolva.com. For Evolva multi media content, please visit: https://evolva.com/multimedia-library/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact

Barbara Duci

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 739 2636

barbarad@evolva.com

Language: English Company: Evolva Holding SA Duggingerstrasse 23 4153 Reinach Switzerland Phone: +41 61 485 20 00 Internet: www.evolva.com ISIN: CH0021218067 Valor: 2121806 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1177806

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1177806 24-March-2021 CET/CEST