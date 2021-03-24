 

DGAP-News E.ON SE: E.ON fully met its targets; debt reduction making swifter progress

E.ON SE: E.ON fully met its targets; debt reduction making swifter progress

24.03.2021 / 07:00
E.ON fully met its targets; debt reduction making swifter progress

  • Adjusted EBIT increases to €3.8 billion; adjusted net income of €1.6 billion surpasses prior-year level. Both figures inside the guidance range for 2020 revised in August
  • Dividend proposal of €0.47 per share for 2020; dividend to increase by up to 5 percent annually through 2023
  • Synergy delivery in 2020 was on schedule; synergy target of €780 million in recurring savings through 2024 reaffirmed
  • Turnaround in the United Kingdom successful and ahead of schedule; U.K. expected to deliver more than £100 million in earnings in 2021
  • Earnings increase anticipated for 2021: adjusted EBIT of €3.8 to €4.0 billion and adjusted net income of €1.7 to €1.9 billion

The COVID-19 did not leave an enduring mark on E.ON's earnings. This is due to the resilience of E.ON's business model and to the fact that the company early on took systematic countermeasures, which prevented a lasting adverse impact on its earnings. As anticipated, the pandemic's negative effects on the E.ON Group's reported earnings were not only limited to just under €300 million. Instead, these effects will be largely recovered in the next few years.

Despite a challenging environment, E.ON's operating business delivered a solid performance. E.ON recorded sales of €60.9 billion, Group adjusted of about €3.8 billion, and adjusted net income of €1.6 billion. Both figures are within the forecast ranges for 2020 that were revised in August.

"Amid the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, 2020 put many business models to a severe test. E.ON, by contrast, successfully completed the financial year without any significant impact, either from the COVID-19 pandemic or from the historically warm winter. E.ON has impressively demonstrated its strength and resilience during the greatest economic crisis in decades. We deliver secure and growing earnings and dividends," stated CEO Johannes Teyssen at the presentation of the company's 2020 results in Essen in a joint video conference with CFO Marc Spieker and future CEO Leonhard Birnbaum.

Wertpapier


