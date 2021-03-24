 

EQS-Adhoc Changes in the Investis' Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 07:00  |  33   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Investis' Board of Directors

24-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA will propose Christian Gellerstad for election as an independent member of the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021. He is to replace Riccardo Boscardin, who will be stepping down. Thomas Vettiger to be proposed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA will propose Christian Gellerstad as a new non-executive member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2021. This nomination is made within the context of succession planning, with Riccardo Boscardin stepping down from the Board of Directors at the same General Meeting after five years. He had informed the Board of Directors that he was no longer available for re-election. At the same time, Thomas Vettiger will be proposed to the General Assembly as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Riccardo Boscardin accompanied the Group during the IPO and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2016. He has accompanied the Group during a strong organic growth phase, which has sustainably developed into the leading listed real estate company in the "residential" sector in Switzerland. He is now handing over the reins at a time when Investis is very solidly positioned and has promising prospects. The Board of Directors would like to thank Riccardo Boscardin for his valuable contributions over the past five years.

Christian Gellerstad (52) holds various positions as an independent board member. The Swiss-Swedish dual citizen holds a master in business administration and economics (HSG St. Gallen) and is a recognised expert in the financial services industry. Christian Gellerstad held various senior positions at Banque Pictet in Switzerland and abroad for over 20 years. Since 2019, he has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG, among others. He has profound knowledge in the field of digitalisation. 

The Board of Directors is convinced to have found in Christian Gellerstad an important new member for the Investis Board of Directors. He brings valuable experience to further develop the Investis Group. The combination of strategic and operational experience as well as his personality, which is an excellent fit for the Investis Group, make him, in the view of the Board of Directors, a perfect fit to play a significant role in determining the future success of the Investis Group.

Under www.investisgroup.com you can find the CV of Christian Gellerstad


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177805

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1177805  24-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177805&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetInvestis Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Changes in the Investis' Board of Directors EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel Changes in the Investis' Board of Directors 24-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ausgezeichnetes Ergebnis für das Jahr 2020 - Erhöhung der Dividende (deutsch)
07:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Excellent results for 2020 - Increased dividend
07:01 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Ausgezeichnetes Ergebnis für das Jahr 2020 - Erhöhung der Dividende
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Investis Verwaltungsrat (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Investis Verwaltungsrat
18.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Investis erwirbt SEA lab - Spezialist im Nachweis von Asbest (deutsch)
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Investis erwirbt SEA lab - Spezialist im Nachweis von Asbest
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Investis acquires SEA lab - a specialist in the detection of asbestos
12.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Investis erwirbt Rohr AG und baut Segment Real Estate Services weiter aus (deutsch)
12.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Investis acquires Rohr AG and continues to grow its Real Estate Services segment