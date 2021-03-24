Changes in the Investis' Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA will propose Christian Gellerstad as a new non-executive member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2021. This nomination is made within the context of succession planning, with Riccardo Boscardin stepping down from the Board of Directors at the same General Meeting after five years. He had informed the Board of Directors that he was no longer available for re-election. At the same time, Thomas Vettiger will be proposed to the General Assembly as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Riccardo Boscardin accompanied the Group during the IPO and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2016. He has accompanied the Group during a strong organic growth phase, which has sustainably developed into the leading listed real estate company in the "residential" sector in Switzerland. He is now handing over the reins at a time when Investis is very solidly positioned and has promising prospects. The Board of Directors would like to thank Riccardo Boscardin for his valuable contributions over the past five years.

Christian Gellerstad (52) holds various positions as an independent board member. The Swiss-Swedish dual citizen holds a master in business administration and economics (HSG St. Gallen) and is a recognised expert in the financial services industry. Christian Gellerstad held various senior positions at Banque Pictet in Switzerland and abroad for over 20 years. Since 2019, he has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG, among others. He has profound knowledge in the field of digitalisation.

The Board of Directors is convinced to have found in Christian Gellerstad an important new member for the Investis Board of Directors. He brings valuable experience to further develop the Investis Group. The combination of strategic and operational experience as well as his personality, which is an excellent fit for the Investis Group, make him, in the view of the Board of Directors, a perfect fit to play a significant role in determining the future success of the Investis Group.

Under www.investisgroup.com you can find the CV of Christian Gellerstad