 

Cornish Metals Receives Permit for United Downs Drilling Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM:CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it will commence an exploration drilling programme at its United Downs project in Cornwall UK, on April 6, 2021, after receiving confirmation of its permitted development rights.

  • The aim of the drill programme is to follow-up on the discovery of high-grade copper-tin mineralisation in drill hole GWDD-002 that recorded 14.69 metres (“m”) at 8.45% copper (“Cu”) and 1.19% tin (“Sn”), as first reported on April 6, 2020;
  • Cornwall Council, being the relevant Mineral Planning Authority, has confirmed Cornish Metals’ permitted development rights enabling the Company to commence an exploration drilling programme at its United Downs prospect under the provisions of Part 17 Class K of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015;
  • Drilling is due to commence from the first of up to five separate drill sites on April 6, 2021;
  • The drilling activities will be contracted to Priority Drilling Ltd and conducted under the supervision of Cornish Metals’ local technical team; and
  • The drill programme will be run with full COVID safe guidelines, policies and procedures in place.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “The receipt of the drilling permit from Cornwall Council is an important step in our aim of delineating a new high-grade copper-tin resource at United Downs.

“The first phase of the programme will focus on tracing the recently discovered high-grade copper-tin structure along strike and down to a depth of up to 500m. Thereafter, depending on success, we aim to conduct a second phase of infill drilling later in the year to enable a maiden mineral resource to be defined.

“Our local exploration team has worked hard over the last few months to complete the work required for the application and consult with local residents on our plans for the forthcoming campaign. Much has happened in the year since we announced the initial discovery, including renaming the company to Cornish Metals and completing a dual listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. We now very much look forward to commencing this drill programme and discovering what more this historic mining area has to offer.”

Seite 1 von 3


Cornish Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Receives Permit for United Downs Drilling Programme VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM:CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it will commence an exploration drilling programme at its United Downs project in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
REPEAT -- Cornish Metals Signs Important South Crofty Leases and Agreement for Disposal of Mine Water Treatment Waste
09.03.21
Cornish Metals Signs Important South Crofty Leases and Agreement for Disposal of Mine Water Treatment Waste
22.02.21
Cornish Metals Announces Closing of Agreement to Convert Osisko Note Into Royalties

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
95
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Eq