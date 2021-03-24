 

WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention

WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention

While automated vehicles become more and more connected, they also become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks with dramatic consequences on safety. Security specialists, WISeKey and Cortus, join forces to define the future of safety for automated vehicles.

Geneva, Switzerland / Mauguio, France – March 24, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, and Cortus SAS (“Cortus”), a leader in custom Systems-on-Chip (SoC) design services and IP core provider, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver the strongest end-to-end digital security to the automotive industry. This cooperation will shortly expand to other related areas including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

The global autonomous vehicle market shipment was estimated at 6.7 thousand units in 2020 and is expected to reach 51.6 thousand units in 2021. The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 63.1% from 2021 to 2030 to reach 4,223.8 thousand units by 2030.

While global annual sales of passenger car are estimated to remain stable at 70 million units over the next ten years, driver assistance features are expected to dramatically increase from the current ABS, emergency braking, or blind-spot monitoring to autonomous driving. Along with this evolution, vehicles are also increasingly becoming automated and connected, making them easy targets for hackers. The onboard computers must be secured to protect their data and ultimately passengers’ safety. A vehicle that is fully automated and cybersecured will be capable of controlling all aspects of driving without human intervention, regardless of whether its design includes controls for a human driver.

WISeKey and Cortus are combining their expertise to offer car makers and parts manufacturers unmatched security solutions in this area.

For decades, WISeKey has been a recognized provider of first-in-class hardware and software digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication. WISeKey is both a Root of Trust (RoT) and a Certificate Authority (CA), uniquely positioning the Company to offer consistent security architectures from the digital key generation (VaultiTrust and INeS services) to the connected object.  WISeKey’s  RoT is the only one based in a military bunker in the neutral country of Switzerland. WISeKey’s IoT security solution protects end-to-end data management due to its expertise and capabilities in the design and deployment of large cryptographic systems as well as VaultIC hardware security modules. The recent acquisition of AI specialist arago has expanded WISeKey’s expertise in digital security to Big Data computing.

22.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies
18.03.21
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets
16.03.21
WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors
15.03.21
WISeKey tätigt strategische Investition in FOSSA Systems und entwickelt ein IoT WISeSAT.Space mit erstem Weltraumstart im Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
15.03.21
WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine
11.03.21
WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
09.03.21
WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence
05.03.21
WISeKey’s WISeToken Utility Token, a Blockchain-Based Asset for Machine-to-Machine Interactions is Now Integrated into the Oracle Blockchain
03.03.21
WISeKey Increases Brand Protection with the Combination of Artificial Intelligence and NanoSeal Ecosystem
25.02.21
WISeKey’s PKI technology allows the generation of Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received coronavirus vaccine

