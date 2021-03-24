 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signs UN Global Compact

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signs UN Global Compact

24.03.2021 / 07:25
Mutares signs UN Global Compact

Munich, 24 March 2021 - Mutares has committed itself to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Responsible behavior is deeply integrated into the corporate values of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA and has therefore been on the daily agenda for many years. The Management Board of Mutares signs the UN Global Compact to gradually expand the sustainability strategy of the private equity investor.

The UN Global Compact resulted from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015. It is the world's largest initiative for responsible corporate governance and is also a quality seal in the field of sustainability. The vision is a sustainable global economy based on ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environment, climate, and corruption prevention. More than 13,500 companies and organizations have already joined the UN Global Compact worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is now also a part of this network.

With Mutares SE & Co. KGaA's successful growth and significantly expanded regional footprint, the challenges in the global context are also rising. Besides economically relevant issues, the Company is therefore explicitly committed to environmental and social principles as well as good corporate governance (Environmental, Social and Governance; ESG) in its corporate management and investment behavior. In the investment processes of Mutares, ESG sustainability criteria will in future be even more clearly integrated into the decision making process of both the holding and portfolio companies.

The signing of the UN Global Compact also means a higher transparency. In future, the focus on sustainability and the progress made in sustainability activities will become an important part of the corporate communication of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

"Sustainable management is already a firm component of Mutares. As an active operating investor, we also pay close attention to the compliance and implementation of ecological, social and corporate values and standards. To me, all this is the definition of a responsible entrepreneur," says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

