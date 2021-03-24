 

DGAP-News Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 07:15  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021

24.03.2021 / 07:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021

Blomberg, 24 March 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, has confirmed the annual results for 2020 with consolidated revenue of € 58.7 million and an EBITDA margin of 9.8 % of operating income. The Delignit Group therefore exceeded both market expectations and the guidance published in August 2020. The positive business performance was predominantly attributable to the rapid recovery in the Delignit Group's core markets in the second half of 2020. The reduction in net financial liabilities to € 3.7 million as at the end of 2020, down from € 11.9 million after the first half of 2020, was also particularly gratifying. In connection with this, the equity ratio improved from 48.8 % in the previous year to 57.3 %.

The extraordinarily good business performance continued in 2021 thanks to further serial orders from both the Automotive target market and the railway solutions product group. In light of this successful start to the year and the currently good economic conditions, especially in the Automotive target market, the Management Board expects total revenue of more than € 67 million and an EBITDA margin of at least 9 % of operating income in the current fiscal year. The Management Board sees the forecasted revenue and earnings growth as confirmation of its strategy and reiterates its confidence of continuing the long-term growth trajectory and increasing profitability of recent years. Nevertheless, further business performance is still fraught with uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of these uncertainties, the Management Board plans to propose a dividend of € 0.03 per share to the General Meeting for fiscal year 2020.

The 2020 annual report will be published at the end of April 2021, when it will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.
Seite 1 von 3
Delignit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021 DGAP-News: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results Delignit confirms financial figures for 2020 and expects significant growth in fiscal year 2021 24.03.2021 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delignit bestätigt Finanzzahlen 2020 und erwartet deutliches Wachstum für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
07:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Delignit bestätigt Finanzzahlen 2020 und erwartet deutliches Wachstum für das Geschäftsjahr 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
398
Delignit geht an die Börse