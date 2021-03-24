 

Basilea reports positive interim results from phase 2 study FIDES-01 for derazantinib in FGFR2 gene mutation- or amplification-positive patients with bile duct cancer (iCCA)

  • Disease control rate of 79% with one complete response
  • Consistent safety and tolerability profile
  • Study continues with topline results expected in H1 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today positive results of a pre-planned interim analysis in cohort 2 of the phase 2 study FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in Solid tumors), which is assessing the anti-tumor efficacy of the orally administered fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, in patients with inoperable or advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of bile duct cancer.1 After cohort 1 of the study provided the clinical proof of concept for derazantinib monotherapy in the treatment of iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene fusions, cohort 2 is enrolling iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications.2 The efficacy data obtained in the interim analysis met the pre-specified threshold so that the study will proceed to the next stage as planned.

The interim analysis of cohort 2 is based on 14 evaluable patients who had at least one post-baseline tumor assessment. The pre-specified criterion that at least 8 patients met the primary endpoint of obtaining progression-free survival (PFS) of at least 3 months was successfully achieved. The positive interim analysis allows the study to advance to its next stage and enrol a total of 43 patients. As a number of patients are still ongoing with treatment the median PFS was not yet mature at the time of the interim analysis and will be defined at a later time point.

The disease control rate (DCR), reflecting the proportion of patients with a complete or partial response or with stable disease, was 79%, including one patient with a confirmed complete response, one patient with an unconfirmed partial response and nine patients with a best response of stable disease at the time when the interim analysis was conducted.

The observed safety and tolerability is consistent with the profile reported for cohort 1.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are very pleased with the positive interim results for this cohort of iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. The clinical benefit with derazantinib is similar to that reported for iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene fusions earlier this year. This supports the relevance of derazantinib in a group of patients with iCCA where there has been very limited clinical evidence of successful treatment with other FGFR inhibitors and confirms the broad potential of derazantinib as a monotherapy for the treatment of iCCA patients with diverse FGFR2 genetic aberrations. This outcome is very encouraging and further strengthens the evidence for the differentiation of derazantinib versus other FGFR inhibitors both from the efficacy and safety perspective. We are now progressing the study to the next stage and expect topline results for cohort 2 in the first half of 2022.”

Basilea berichtet positive Interim-Ergebnisse für Phase-2-Studie FIDES-01 mit Derazantinib bei Patienten mit Gallengangkrebs (iCCA) mit Mutationen oder Amplifikationen des FGFR2-Gens
Basilea platziert erfolgreich 1 Million neue Namenaktien und erzielt dabei einen Bruttoerlös von CHF 45.75 Millionen
Basilea successfully placed 1 million new registered shares, raising gross proceeds of CHF 45.75 million
Basilea launches a private placement of new shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
Basilea lanciert eine Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien mittels Accelerated-Bookbuilding-Verfahren