DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group on track for 2021 after strong Q4 2020 24.03.2021 / 07:30

Berlin, 24. March 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announced fourth quarter results and 2021 guidance that demonstrate the continued success of its digital business model in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns. AUTO1 Group also updated full year 2021 guidance originally issued in the run-up to its successful IPO, which saw the group's shares list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard in February 2021.

AUTO1 Group revenues rose to €779 million in Q4 2020 (Q3: €769 million) showing the power of the Group's digital solutions even during COVID19 lockdowns. Despite impacts from COVID-19, full-year group revenues only declined to €2.83 billion from €3.48 billion a year ago. While revenues were impacted by a reduction of trading activity in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic the Group is expecting renewed strong growth in 2021 on the back of its clear market leadership position and significant investment into the growth of Autohero.

AUTO1 Group's gross profit margin improved to 10.1% for the full year from 9.9% in 2019. Improved margins and the successful roll-out of its new digital sell-from-home solution combined with agile expense management helped AUTO1 Group achieve an adjusted EBITDA[1] of €(15,2) million for the year (FY 2019: €(60,4) million). Underscoring the success of its business model, AUTO1 recorded two quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA during 2020, with an adjusted EBITDA of €1.2 million in Q1 and of €16.0 million in Q3.