AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the 2020 financial year and to increase the dividend in the following years 24.03.2021 / 07:42

- Dividend payout of EUR 28.7 million proposed for 2020

- Plan to increase the dividend to EUR 1.25 per share for 2021 and EUR 1.50 per share for 2022

- Future successful company exits could further increase the dividend

Grünwald, March 24, 2021 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), resolved today to propose paying a dividend of EUR 1.00 per qualifying share from the distributable profit for the 2020 financial year to the company's annual general meeting to be held on May 18, 2021. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of EUR 28.7 million.

In the interest of a sustainable dividend policy that shareholders can plan for, the company also intends to increase the dividend for the 2021 financial year to EUR 1.25 and for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.50 per qualifying share, subject to the company's financial performance.

"As the recently announced preliminary numbers for the 2020 financial year show, we have made it through the coronavirus crisis much better than originally expected in terms of our operational performance. Therefore, we would like our shareholders again to share in the company's profit for the past financial year," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "Given that plannability and continuity are important elements of a consistent capital market policy, we are already announcing today that we would like to increase the dividend by at least EUR 0.25 per share per year in the following years. Should there be successful company exits in the coming years, the dividend in the respective years may even be higher."