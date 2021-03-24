DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share 24-March-2021 / 07:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, March 24, 2021 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), resolved today to propose paying a dividend of EUR 1.00 per qualifying share from the distributable profit for the 2020 financial year to the company's annual general meeting to be held on May 18, 2021.

Moreover, the company intends to increase the dividend for the 2021 financial year to EUR 1.25 and for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.50 per qualifying share, subject to the company's financial performance.

Contact:AURELIUS GroupAnke BanaschewskiInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 (89) 544799-0Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

24-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6 82031 Grünwald Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55 E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 WKN: A0JK2A Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177803

End of Announcement DGAP News Service