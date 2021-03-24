DGAP-Adhoc AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
AURELIUS plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share
Grünwald, March 24, 2021 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), resolved today to propose paying a dividend of EUR 1.00 per qualifying share from the distributable profit for the 2020 financial year to the company's annual general meeting to be held on May 18, 2021.
Moreover, the company intends to increase the dividend for the 2021 financial year to EUR 1.25 and for the 2022 financial year to EUR 1.50 per qualifying share, subject to the company's financial performance.
Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de
24-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
|Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-55
|E-mail:
|info@aureliusinvest.de
|Internet:
|www.aureliusinvest.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
|WKN:
|A0JK2A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1177803
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1177803 24-March-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare