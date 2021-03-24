 

DGAP-News Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 07:30  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals

24.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // March 24, 2021

Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals

- Companies combine leading development expertise in high-quality biopharmaceuticals with profound knowhow in biopharmaceutical formulation development

- Master Service Agreement stipulates potential development of stable Leukocare formulations for additional Formycon projects in upcoming years

- First project covers formulation development for a biosimilar of a blockbuster therapeutic antibody

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and Leukocare AG today announced a collaboration in the area of high-quality biopharmaceuticals. Under the terms of this agreement, Leukocare will apply its formulation development technologies combining state-of-the art protein analytics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to develop stable formulations potentially for several candidates in Formycon's product pipeline. The first project has been started and covers the formulation development for a biosimilar of a blockbuster therapeutic antibody.

By applying Leukocare's formulation and bioinformatics expertise to Formycon's comprehensive development knowhow, the partners want to achieve superior stability profiles overall leading to additional value propositions for development projects.

Stefan Glombitza, Chief Operating Officer at Formycon, stated, "Suitable Drug Product formulations are an essential success factor in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs and are getting increasingly important in the competitive IP landscape. We are convinced that Leukocare's technology platform can successfully complement our development expertise and look very much forward to our collaboration."

Seite 1 von 4
Formycon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals 24.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Press …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon und Leukocare kooperieren bei der Entwicklung hochwertiger Biopharmazeutika (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon und Leukocare kooperieren bei der Entwicklung hochwertiger Biopharmazeutika
12.03.21
Square, Dt. Telekom, Barrick, Porsche, CD Project, SGL Carbon uvm. – Die Fragen zur Börsen-Show
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG english
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG deutsch
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG english
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG deutsch
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG english
05.03.21
DGAP-DD: Formycon AG deutsch
01.03.21
Formycon: US-Zulassungsantrag für FYB201 noch im ersten Halbjahr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:40 Uhr
2.857
Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread