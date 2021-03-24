DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals 24.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release // March 24, 2021

Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharmaceuticals

- Companies combine leading development expertise in high-quality biopharmaceuticals with profound knowhow in biopharmaceutical formulation development

- Master Service Agreement stipulates potential development of stable Leukocare formulations for additional Formycon projects in upcoming years

- First project covers formulation development for a biosimilar of a blockbuster therapeutic antibody

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and Leukocare AG today announced a collaboration in the area of high-quality biopharmaceuticals. Under the terms of this agreement, Leukocare will apply its formulation development technologies combining state-of-the art protein analytics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to develop stable formulations potentially for several candidates in Formycon's product pipeline. The first project has been started and covers the formulation development for a biosimilar of a blockbuster therapeutic antibody.

By applying Leukocare's formulation and bioinformatics expertise to Formycon's comprehensive development knowhow, the partners want to achieve superior stability profiles overall leading to additional value propositions for development projects.

Stefan Glombitza, Chief Operating Officer at Formycon, stated, "Suitable Drug Product formulations are an essential success factor in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs and are getting increasingly important in the competitive IP landscape. We are convinced that Leukocare's technology platform can successfully complement our development expertise and look very much forward to our collaboration."