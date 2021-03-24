Internationalization and efficiency gains in focus of pandemic year 2020

- Negative impact on earnings due to one-off effects

- Significant cost optimizations implemented

- Free cash flow rises to EUR 134.6 million

- Software & digitization competencies pooled

Arbon, 24 March 2021 EDAG, leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, has published its figures for the fiscal year 2020, today. This was mainly influenced by one-off effects as a result of the Corona pandemic. Postponements and in some cases cancellations of projects in the first two quarters, as well as delays in the award of new contracts due to the prevailing uncertainty at the end of the year, led to significant losses in revenue and earnings.

At EUR 650.3 million, Group revenues were 16.8 percent below the previous year's level of EUR 781.3 million. In the Vehicle Engineering and Production Solutions segments, the decline in sales was significantly greater, at 17.8 percent and 15.4 percent respectively, than in the Electrics/Electronics segment, where the decline was moderate at 1.6 percent. Despite all the challenges, the company succeeded in continuing the internationalization strategy adopted in 2018, generating 39.2 percent of sales outside Germany.

Group EBIT adjusted for restructuring charges and purchase price allocation effects decreased to EUR -4.7 million (previous year: EUR 33.0 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of -0.7 percent (previous year: 4.2 percent). The decrease compared with the previous year was mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. Earnings after taxes in fiscal 2020 were down to EUR -23.4 million (previous year: EUR 7.0 million).

Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 134.6 million for the full year (previous year: EUR 55.1 million). Net financial debt (w/o leasing) developed clearly favourable to a positive figure of EUR 33.1 million at the end of the year (previous year: EUR -71.0 million). As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,984 employees worldwide (previous year: 8,488 employees).