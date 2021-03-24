InTiCa Systems AG: Provisional figures for 2020 - Guidance confirmed, 2021 financial year off to a positive start

Sales rose 8.1% to EUR 71.1 million

EBIT margin was 1.0%

High order backlog and continued momentum in Q1 2021

Uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic remains

Passau, March 24, 2021 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today announced provisional, unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year, which was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to a strong spurt at the end of the year, InTiCa was able to offset the downturn in business in the second and third quarters and ended the year with a visible increase in sales and a positive EBIT margin. Both figures are in line with the quantified guidance (sales >EUR 70 million; EBIT between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 1.0 million), which was only issued in January 2021 due to the enormous uncertainty.

Earnings, asset and financial position



Overall, Group sales increased by 8.1% year-on-year to EUR 71.1 million (2019: EUR 65.7 million). This was due to the high demand for e-solutions. The Automotive Technology segment benefited especially from this, with sales rising 12.4% to EUR 53.3 million (2019: EUR 47.4 million). The Industrial Electronics segment was also very stable. Here, sales amounted to EUR 17.8 million, only slightly below the very good prior-year level (2019: EUR 18.3 million).



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 6.7 million in the reporting period, which was slightly below the prior-year level (2019: EUR 7.4 million), giving an EBITDA margin of 9.4% (2019: 11.2%). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was EUR 0.7 million (2019: EUR 2.1 million) and the EBIT margin was 1.0% (2019: 3.2%). It should be noted that the sharp depreciation of the Czech koruna and Mexican peso at the start of the coronavirus pandemic led to significant currency losses, which increased other expenses but had no impact on cash flows.