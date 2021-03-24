MEMSCAP - Earnings for the 2020 Financial Year

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced its earnings for the 2020 financial year ending December 31, 2020.

In line with the previous quarterly press releases, MEMSCAP reported an audited revenue of EUR 11.1 million for FY 2020 (US$ 12.7 million) compared to EUR 12.8 million for FY 2019 (US$ 14.3 million).

It is to be noted that sales made in US dollar represented approximately 66% of the Group's revenue in 2020.

Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment, over FY 2020, is as follows:

Market segments / Revenue (In million euros) FY 2020 % FY 2019 % Aerospace 4.6 41% 6.8 53% Optical communications / Adaptive optics 2.4 22% 3.5 27% Medical / Biomedical 3.5 32% 1.7 13% Others 0.5 5% 0.8 7% Total 11.1 100% 12.8 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the avionics business (-EUR 2.2 million / -32.2% vs. 2019), the consolidated sales of the Standard Products division (Norway - excluding dermo-cosmetics segment) showed a limited decrease of -4.2% vs. 2019 thanks to the strong development of the division's medical segment. The consolidated sales of the medical segment grew by EUR 1.8 million and more than doubled in FY 2020.

The deterioration of the economic context, as well as the unavailability of industrial equipment at the US site following a technical incident at the end of FY 2020, impacted the volumes of the Custom Products division. Custom Products sales decreased by -EUR 1.2 million / -28.8% compared to FY 2019.

Focus on the MEMSCAP’s Norwegian subsidiary

The MEMSCAP's Norwegian subsidiary operates the Standard products division including the Group's avionics and medical businesses (excluding the dermo-cosmetics segment). Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sales of the avionics business, the strong growth in the medical business associated with cost control programs enabled a significant increase in the segment operating profit of the division, which amounted to EUR 1.6 million for FY 2020 against a profit of EUR 0.9 million for FY 2019.

Standard products division* (In million euros) FY 2020 FY 2019 Var. mEUR / Var. % Segment revenue 7.9 8.3 -0.3 / -4.2% Segment operating profit 1.6 0.9 +0.7 / +73.9%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Excluding the royalties from the dermo-cosmetics segment.

Analysis of the consolidated income statement

MEMSCAP’s consolidated earnings for FY 2020 are given within the following table:

In million euros FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenue 11.1 12.8 Standard products* 8.0 8.5 Custom products 3.1 4.3 Cost of revenue (8.0) (8.7) Gross margin 3.1 4.1 % of revenue 28% 32% Operating expenses** (3.4) (3.9) Operating profit / (loss) (0.3) 0.1 Financial profit / (loss) (0.2) (0.0) Income tax expense (0.1) (0.1) Net profit / (loss) (0.5) (0.0)

(Financial data were subject to an audit by the Group’s statutory auditors who will issue their reports at a later date. On March 23rd, 2021, the MEMSCAP’s board of directors authorized the release of the FY 2020 consolidated financial statements. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Including the royalties from the dermo-cosmetics segment.

** Net of research & development grants.

The volume effect related to the activities of the Custom Products division as well as the decrease in sales relating to the avionics market segment impacted the Group's gross margin rate, which stood at 28.2% compared to 31.8% for from the previous year. The consolidated gross margin thus amounted at EUR 3.1 million compared to EUR 4.1 million for FY 2019.

Thanks to specific cost control programs in FY 2020 in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, operating expense showed a significant reduction. Operating expenses, net of research and development grants, amounted to EUR 3.4 million compared to EUR 3.9 million for FY 2019. Research and development expenses, net of grants, amounted to EUR 1.3 million for FY 2020 and represented 11.3% of consolidated sales (FY 2019: EUR 1.6 million / 12.4% of consolidated sales). Sales and administrative expenses respectively fell by -14.1% and -6.3%. In addition, the total number of full-time equivalent employees in the Group decreased from 65.3 in FY 2019 to 63.7 in FY 2020, a reduction of -2.4%.

For FY 2020, the Group posted an operating loss of EUR 0.3 million compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million for FY 2019. The net financial loss for FY 2020 (including a net foreign exchange loss of EUR 0.1 million) amounted to EUR 0.2 million in FY 2020 compared with a non-significant net financial loss for FY 2019 (including a net foreign exchange gain of EUR 0.1 million). The tax expense recognized over FY 2020 and FY 2019 corresponded to the change in deferred tax assets. This tax expense had no impact on the Group's cash position.

The Group therefore reported a net loss of EUR 0.5 million for FY 2020 compared to a non-significant net loss for FY 2019.

Evolution of the Group’s cash / Consolidated shareholders’ equity

For FY 2020, the Group posted a positive EBITDA at EUR 0.8 million compared to EUR 1.5 million for the previous year. Including the EUR 0.7 million reduction in the working capital requirement, the positive cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 1.5 million against a cash generation of EUR 1,0 million for FY 2019.

On December 31, 2020, the Group reported available cash at EUR 4.2 million (December 31, 2019: EUR 3.4 million) including cash investments (Corporate bonds) recorded under non-current financial assets. In addition to this amount, the available unused credit lines amounted to EUR 0.4 million on December 31, 2020.

MEMSCAP shareholders’ equity totalled EUR 15.6 million on December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: EUR 16.7 million).

Analysis and perspectives / Impact of Covid-19 pandemic

The 2020 financial year was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic which particularly affected the avionics sector, the Group's leading market segment. However, the diversity of its businesses allows MEMSCAP to face the effects of such a major health and economic crisis. The significant growth of the Group’s medical business over FY 2020 confirms the impact of this strategy as well as the Group's resilience and adaptation in a particularly degraded context. MEMSCAP Group expects the trend related to the medical business to continue in FY 2021.

MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics, medical and optical communications segments, backed by its own intellectual property, as well as the development of an increased flexibility of its production capacities.

Q1 2021 earnings: April 27, 2021

Annual meeting of shareholders: May 28, 2021

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at 31 December 2020 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1 693 1 757 Goodwill and intangible assets 7 305 7 804 Right-of-use assets 5 486 5 934 Other non-current financial assets 1 217 1 254 Deferred tax asset 284 412 15 985 17 161 Current assets Inventories 2 604 3 111 Trade and other receivables 2 558 2 938 Prepayments 306 186 Other current financial assets 58 47 Cash and short-term deposits 2 952 2 204 8 478 8 486 Total assets 24 463 25 647 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 1 869 1 867 Share premium 18 783 18 775 Treasury shares (133) (131) Retained earnings (1 752) (1 204) Foreign currency translation (3 178) (2 601) 15 589 16 706 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 5 126 5 685 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 348 127 Employee benefit liability 35 56 5 509 5 868 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 317 2 083 Lease liabilities 582 588 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 447 324 Provisions 19 78 3 365 3 073 Total liabilities 8 874 8 941 Total equity and liabilities 24 463 25 647

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 €000 €000 Continuing operations Sales of goods and services 11 121 12 779 Revenue 11 121 12 779 Cost of sales (7 989) (8 720) Gross profit 3 132 4 059 Other income 326 497 Research and development expenses (1 586) (2 077) Selling and distribution costs (658) (766) Administrative expenses (1 482) (1 581) Operating profit / (loss) (268) 132 Finance costs (212) (185) Finance income 35 157 Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing operations before tax (445) 104 Income tax expense (100) (136) Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing operations (545) (32) Profit / (loss) for the year (545) (32) Earnings per share: - Basic, for profit / (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) € (0.073) € (0.004) - Diluted, for profit / (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros) € (0.073) € (0.004)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 €000 €000 Profit / (loss) for the year (545) (32) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains / (losses) 2 (69) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss -- -- Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2 (69) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net gain / (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets (5) 95 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (577) 40 Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss -- -- Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (582) 135 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (580) 66 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (1 125) 34

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020 (In thousands of euros, except for number of shares) Number Issued Share Treasury Retained Foreign Total of shares capital premium shares earnings currency shareholders’ translation equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2019 7 468 340 1 867 18 775 (130) (1 199) (2 641) 16 672 Loss for the year -- -- -- -- (32) -- (32) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax -- -- -- -- 26 40 66 Total comprehensive income -- -- -- -- (6) 40 34 Treasury shares -- -- -- (1) -- -- (1) Share-based payment -- -- -- -- 1 -- 1 At 31 December 2019 7 468 340 1 867 18 775 (131) (1 204) (2 601) 16 706 At 1 January 2020 7 468 340 1 867 18 775 (131) (1 204) (2 601) 16 706 Loss for the year -- -- -- -- (545) -- (545) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax -- -- -- -- (3) (577) (580) Total comprehensive income -- -- -- -- (548) (577) (1 125) Capital increase 8 562 2 8 -- -- -- 10 Treasury shares -- -- -- (2) -- -- (2) At 31 December 2020 7 476 902 1 869 18 783 (133) (1 752) (3 178) 15 589

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 €000 €000 Cash flows from operating activities: Net profit / (loss) for the year (545) (32) Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation 1 166 1 247 Loss / (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets 24 35 Other non-financial activities 83 87 Accounts receivable 149 (49) Inventories 325 (274) Other debtors (30) 16 Accounts payable 259 (72) Other liabilities 31 (6) Total net cash flows from operating activities 1 462 952 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (497) (388) Proceeds from sale / (purchase) of financial assets (2) 118 Total net cash flows from investing activities (499) (270) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 734 -- Repayment of borrowings (183) (108) Payment of lease liabilities (563) (573) Sale / (purchase) of treasury shares (2) (2) Proceeds from issue of shares 10 -- Total net cash flows from financing activities (4) (683) Net foreign exchange difference (21) (53) Increase / (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents 938 (54) Opening cash and cash equivalents balance 1 990 2 044 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance 2 928 1 990

