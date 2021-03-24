 

ContextVision’s Chairman of the Board Erik Danielsen declines re-election

STOCKHOLM – March 24, 2021 – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image processing, image analysis and decision support tools for digital pathology, today announces that Erik Danielsen, Chairman of the Board, has informed the Board of Directors that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Erik Danielsen stated: “It has truly been an exciting time for me with ContextVision. The company was and continues to be a world-leading independent provider of medical imaging enhancement technologies; a business that provides the company with a strong operating cash flow. In addition, we have over the last few years been able to successfully leverage the incredible know how and intellectual property in ContextVision to now position the company to again become a leader within the rapidly emerging field of digital pathology. I believe digital pathology solutions will revolutionize many aspects of how medicine is practiced today and thus also represent a huge and transformational commercial opportunity for the company. Today, ContextVision is in a very strong fundamental and strategic position with a great and capable team and a strong board to capitalize on the significant opportunities in front of it. I am thankful for having been able to serve on ContextVison’s board and to step down at a time of organizational and operational strength and not least a company with an exceptionally exciting future in front of it!” 

Danielsen joined the Board of Directors of ContextVision in 2004 and was elected Chairman in 2010. The Board is continuing to work in accordance with its normal process in the run up to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, and will be presenting its proposal together with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

About ContextVision
ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care. 

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.

For further information, please contact ContextVision’s CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

