Niiio finance Group AG strengthens its business development team

24.03.2021 / 08:00
Görlitz, 24.03.2021. niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), a listed company specializing in cloud banking software focusing on wealth management, made an announcement today to appoint Inga Gerlinger (40) as Senior Business Development Manager.

Inga Gerlinger has more than 10 years of experience in strategy consulting and the implementation of digital business models. At Deutsche Bank Private & Business Clients, Inga Gerlinger was responsible for Strategic Performance Management, Strategic Investments and Analysis and most recently for Global Business Development. Furthermore, Inga Gerlinger was involved in the foundation, expansion and IPO of German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. German Startups Group is a Berlin-based venture capital provider for German technology startups. In addition, Inga Gerlinger founded a strategy and investor relations consultancy for FinTech companies in 2012.

At niiio finance group AG, Inga Gerlinger will be in charge of business development to advance the group's growth.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome an experienced manager in Inga Gerlinger who shares our vision of employing new technologies to make wealth management easy and secure", said Johann Horch, CEO of niiio finance group AG. "Strengthening our sales team is next up on our agenda. We are currently in promising negotiations with a new head of sales as well as another employee."

About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG is a provider of cloud banking software focused on wealth management. The company is a "full-service provider". It digitizes its customers' processes so that they can work efficiently and flexibly within the framework of legal certainty. In 2006 it developed a computing core for risk-adjusted securities investments. Thanks to this advanced technology, its certified private cloud solutions and almost a decade and a half of financial and regulatory know-how niiio is a pioneer in the industry. More than 50 banks and wealth managers across Germany rely on the munio.pm software provided by its largest subsidiary DSER GmbH. With Niiio GmbH in his second business segment, the group also develops white label solutions for robo-advisors in customized design used by well-known asset managers.

 

