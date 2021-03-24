LPKF: Looking Back on Successful 2020 Financial Year in Spite of COVID-19

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

In the annual report of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG published today, the Management Board reports the development of the technology company's business in 2020. In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.With revenue for the year of EUR 96.2 million (- 31 %), LPKF has reached the lower end of its own forecast (EUR 96 - 102 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) has decreased to EUR 7.5 million. The EBIT margin was 7.8% after 13.7% in 2019. At EUR 102.2 million in 2020, incoming orders were 10.3% below the prior year figure, while order backlog on December 31, 2020 was EUR 38.3 million, up EUR 6 million (18.3%) from the prior year figure of EUR 32.3 million. The revenue drop was largely due to major projects with two key customers which were postponed beyond 2020 or suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.LPKF has generated a profit in three of its four segments in 2020, with only the Welding segment which has been affected by the automotive sector weakness in addition to the pandemic reporting a loss. Overall, operating cash flow remained positive in 2020 at EUR 4.0 million. At the same time, and regardless of the pandemic, the company has invested close to EUR 10 million in future technologies, compared to almost EUR 6 million in the year before. LPKF continues to be (net) debt-free and has an adequate net cash reserve."Today, LPKF is a stronger and better-performing company - in spite of the difficulties we have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Goetz M. Bendele. "Our learnings since then - how we serve our customers; how we design, manufacture, deliver and install our systems; and how we work with each other - will continue to help us grow and succeed going forward." That said, LPKF did not meet its growth targets in 2020. "Much remains to be done for 2021 and subsequent years - especially once the pandemic recedes", said Bendele.