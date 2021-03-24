 

DGAP-News LPKF: Looking Back on Successful 2020 Financial Year in Spite of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 08:00  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
LPKF: Looking Back on Successful 2020 Financial Year in Spite of COVID-19

24.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- LPKF intends to once again propose a dividend of 0.10 Euro per share to the AGM
- Company continues to expect strong medium-term revenue and earnings growth

Garbsen, March 24, 2021 - In the annual report of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG published today, the Management Board reports the development of the technology company's business in 2020. In spite of a revenue drop due to delays of customer projects in this challenging year, LPKF has delivered earnings, has continued to invest in new technologies as planned, and has further developed the company in line with its strategic growth plan.

With revenue for the year of EUR 96.2 million (- 31 %), LPKF has reached the lower end of its own forecast (EUR 96 - 102 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) has decreased to EUR 7.5 million. The EBIT margin was 7.8% after 13.7% in 2019. At EUR 102.2 million in 2020, incoming orders were 10.3% below the prior year figure, while order backlog on December 31, 2020 was EUR 38.3 million, up EUR 6 million (18.3%) from the prior year figure of EUR 32.3 million. The revenue drop was largely due to major projects with two key customers which were postponed beyond 2020 or suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LPKF has generated a profit in three of its four segments in 2020, with only the Welding segment which has been affected by the automotive sector weakness in addition to the pandemic reporting a loss. Overall, operating cash flow remained positive in 2020 at EUR 4.0 million. At the same time, and regardless of the pandemic, the company has invested close to EUR 10 million in future technologies, compared to almost EUR 6 million in the year before. LPKF continues to be (net) debt-free and has an adequate net cash reserve.

"Today, LPKF is a stronger and better-performing company - in spite of the difficulties we have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Goetz M. Bendele. "Our learnings since then - how we serve our customers; how we design, manufacture, deliver and install our systems; and how we work with each other - will continue to help us grow and succeed going forward." That said, LPKF did not meet its growth targets in 2020. "Much remains to be done for 2021 and subsequent years - especially once the pandemic recedes", said Bendele.
Seite 1 von 4
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lasertechnologie und LPKF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News LPKF: Looking Back on Successful 2020 Financial Year in Spite of COVID-19 DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results LPKF: Looking Back on Successful 2020 Financial Year in Spite of COVID-19 24.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: LPKF blickt trotz Corona auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: LPKF blickt trotz Corona auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
16.03.21
Aktien: Allgeier, Encavis, LPKF Laser, Shop Apotheke Europe & Co: News von den Shortsellern
15.03.21
LYNX: LPKF Laser: Ausbruchsversuch „auf Bewährung“?
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
12.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax zollt Rekordserie Tribut - Autotitel unter Druck
12.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax zollt Rekordserie Tribut - Autotitel unter Druck
12.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax zollt Rekordserie Tribut
12.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kaufempfehlung von HSBC treibt LPKF Laser weiter an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
6.152
Lasertechnologie und LPKF
23.10.20
13
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'
11.06.20
3
LPKF: Warum bleibt Warburg auch ohne Hauptaktionär beim Kursziel von 38,00 EUR? Weil...
26.05.20
377
LPKF Laser & Elektronics AG: Die Analyse!