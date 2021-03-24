 

Following Overwhelming Shareholder Support, Nouveau Monde Announces Share Consolidation in Further Preparation for Potential U.S. Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced evaluation of an additional listing of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on a U.S. stock exchange, following the approval of its shareholders by a majority of 98.43%, the Company is implementing a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one new Common Share for every ten currently outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation Ratio"). 

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Arne H Frandsen, the Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “First of all, the entire board thanks our shareholders for their vote of confidence in our management and strategic direction. To receive over 98% of the votes in favour of any shareholder resolution is a privilege – thank you! The agreed share consolidation is a significant step that positions us for the potential U.S. stock exchange listing we have been considering. We believe a U.S. listing would both enhance our global visibility as well as our U.S presence specifically. In turn, this will benefit our business and shareholder base as we seek to execute on our strategy of becoming the Western World’s largest producer of high-quality anode materials to be used mainly in batteries for electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage.”

The Consolidation Ratio was determined by the Company's board of directors in accordance with the parameters authorised by the Nouveau Monde's shareholders at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on March 23, 2021. The consolidation took effect on March 24, 2021, and the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidation basis beginning at the open of markets on or about March 31, 2021. Immediately prior to the consolidation there were 370,558,932 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and it is expected that there will be 37,055,893 Common Shares issued and outstanding following the consolidation, subject to rounding for any fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share consolidation and the number of post-consolidation shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded up, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater, or rounded down, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, to the nearest whole number of shares that such holder would otherwise be entitled to receive upon the implementation of the share consolidation. 

Seite 1 von 4


Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Following Overwhelming Shareholder Support, Nouveau Monde Announces Share Consolidation in Further Preparation for Potential U.S. Listing MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced evaluation of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution
13.03.21
UPDATE - Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality
12.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT PHASE 2 DES PROJEKTS AN, DAS LAUT PLANUNG DIE GRÖSSTE VOLLSTÄNDIG INTEGRIERTE PRODUKTIONSANLAGE FÜR ANODENMATERIAL IN NORDAMERIKA WERDEN SOLL - UNTERSTÜTZT DURCH EINE STARKE WIRT (deutsch)
12.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE KÜNDIGT PHASE 2 DES PROJEKTS AN, DAS LAUT PLANUNG DIE GRÖSSTE VOLLSTÄNDIG INTEGRIERTE PRODUKTIONSANLAGE FÜR ANODENMATERIAL IN NORDAMERIKA WERDEN SOLL - UNTERSTÜTZT DURCH EINE STARKE WIRT
11.03.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF WHAT IS PLANNED TO BECOME NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST FULLY INTEGRATED ANODE MATERIAL PRODUCTION FACILITY - SUPPORTED BY STRONG ECONOMICS AND CARBON NEUTRALITY
11.03.21
Nouveau Monde Announces Phase 2 of What Is Planned to Become North America’s Largest Fully Integrated Anode Material Production Facility – Supported by Strong Economics and Carbon Neutrality
24.02.21
Nouveau Monde is Proud to Be Recognized as a TSX Venture Top 50 Company

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
6
Grafithersteller aus Kanada mit hohen ESG Standards
15.03.21
26
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV