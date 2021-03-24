 

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

24 March 2021 

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 23 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 60,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 924.4619p per share. 

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 316,957,681.
   
The above figure (316,957,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Alliance Trust PLC 
Telephone: 01382 938320




ALLE TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares 24 March 2021  Alliance Trust PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES  The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 23 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 60,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 924.4619p per …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
22.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net asset Value
19.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
19.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
18.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
17.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
17.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in own Shares
16.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
16.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
15.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value