Europcar Mobility Group Reinforces Its Franchisees Network With New Openings in Top Destinations, Preparing for the Travel & Leisure Market Restart

Europcar Mobility Group now offers its services and brands in 5 new destinations: Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia and St Martin. Over the same period, the Group renewed its presence in 7 countries through its Europcar brand: Belarus, Bolivia, Jamaica, Malta, Montenegro, Paraguay and Serbia.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is present in more than 140 countries, with wholly owned subsidiaries, a strong network of alliance partners and an historical franchisees network leveraging its portfolio of brands. The Group’s objective is to cover the entire world, serving as many customers as possible with the same high standards of quality of service.

The Group is also proud to announce the completion of its new Franchise Agreement with Kinsen Hellas in Greece through its Europcar brand, which will take effect on 1st October 2021. With this franchise partnership, both Kinsen Hellas and Europcar customers will benefit from a consistent high-quality service in the Greek market.

Partnering with Europcar Mobility Group and serving as its franchisee, Kinsen Hellas envisions to accelerate its growth by establishing the Europcar brand as a top-quality mobility solution in Greece.

On the occasion of the finalization of the franchise agreement between Europcar Mobility Group and Kinsen Hellas, Mr. Nikos Passias, Business Unit Manager, Kinsen Hellas SA, commented: “It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Europcar Mobility Group, which marks an important milestone in our company's growth. Kinsen Hellas mission is to always deliver exceptional service to its customers. With the vital contribution of the Europcar Mobility Group, we are in the privileged position to provide a complete, branded, mobility solution to the Greek market, outstanding services to our mutual customers, and a great working environment for our people. We are confident that this strategic partnership will be proven mutually beneficial and felicitous”.

Mark Lister, Europcar Mobility Group Director International Partner Development adds: "As we are progressively emerging from the global pandemic, we’re actively preparing for the full restart, in particular with our franchisees network. Along with the five countries where we opened new franchises, Greece is clearly a country where our presence is essential to fully benefit from the market rebound, on the basis of a highly compatible service tenet. United by this common vision with Kinsen Hellas, we are delighted to enter into this new partnership.

I would like to congratulate Kinsen Hellas Board of Directors and executives for having settled with us this stable foundation, giving us a mutual opportunity for development and future endeavours. We look forward to starting to work together”.

