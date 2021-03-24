 

artnet AG Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative

Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative

Berlin/New York, March 24, 2021: Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions is excited to announce that the group will launch its first NFT auction soon. Launched in 2008, artnet Auctions is uniquely positioned as the premier online auctions platform worldwide. During the Covid-19 pandemic, artnet Auctions increased revenues by 26%, driven by a 23% increase in buyers from across the globe. In the current fiscal year, artnet Auctions continues to enjoy great success, most recently achieving high results for works by Basquiat (360,000 USD) and Imi Knoebel (180,000 USD), for example.

By engaging with NFTs and blockchain technology, artnet continues this ethos of spearheading innovation within the art industry - empowering its clients to transact in a transparent, efficient, and sustainable way.

"Artnet started the first fine art auction online in 2008 - when people couldn't even imagine buying high value products on the internet.", says Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG. "We have already been selling physical artworks on a digital platform in the past two decades, and now with the invention of blockchain technology and the NFT, we are finally able to sell digital artwork digitally, on its original birthplace, the internet."

Artnet has been considering selling all other forms of digital arts in the past, such as video works, and are excited to be putting this vision into reality now. "With the booming NFT art market, we are expecting to see a new breadth of digital artists as well as collectors" said Jacob Pabst.

Artnet will also start accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for it's products in the future and incorporate NFT auctions results into the artnet Price Database. Add info-the database is now comprised of 14 Million data entries from 378,000 artists over the span of more than 30 years. "Because artnet Price Database is the most-used and most trustworthy database for auction sales, we need to take rigorous steps to make sure every detail are in place.", said Jacob Pabst.

08:30 Uhr
artnet AG: Artnet will digitale Kunst versteigern und Kryptowährungen akzeptieren

08:56 Uhr
Artnet AG – Wachstum auf dem Kunstmarkt