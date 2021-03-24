 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, buy-back programme completed

Oslo, 24 March 2021 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the trades included in this release, the buy-back programme is completed.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 3 March 2021
The duration of the buy-back programme: No longer than 2 April 2021 - completed 23 March 2021
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 1,700,000 shares

From 19 March 2021 until 23 March 2021, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 344,871 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 135.2038 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
19.03.2021 126,000 131.4143 16,558,201.80
22.03.2021 142,000 136.9076 19,440,879.20
23.03.2021 76,871 138.2680 10,628,799.43
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 1,355,129 133.0902 180,354,340
Total buybacks under the programme 1,700,000 133,5190 226,982,220

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 1,752,227 own shares, corresponding to 0.26% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the period 19 March 2021 until 23 March 2021 is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Marie De Scorbiac
ir@adevinta.com

This is information that Adevinta ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb and Globe Newswire by the contact person set out above.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at www.Adevinta.com.

 

Attachment


Wertpapier


