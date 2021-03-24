Sixt Leasing SE: Business development in 2020 in line with expectations - Forecast for 2021 published

Further milestones achieved in the digitalisation of products, services and internal processes

Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue impacted in particular by COVID-19 pandemic

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) burdened in particular by increased risk provisioning and transaction-related costs

Outlook: Slight increase in Group contract portfolio, consolidated operating revenue in the range of previous year's figure and EBT in a higher single-digit million euro amount to be expected in 2021

Pullach, 24 March 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, developed overall in line with expectations in the 2020 financial year. Business performance was particularly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic situation. According to preliminary calculations, the Group's contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue declined compared to the previous year. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) were very significantly below the previous year's level.

Business development

In the 2020 financial year, the expansion of the digital product and service portfolio in particular was further advanced. In the Online Retail business field, Sixt Leasing launched a sales cooperation with PAYBACK via its online platform sixt-neuwagen.de to market a Kia Stonic "VISION" to private customers. In addition, autohaus24.de was honored with the consumer award "Germany's Best Online Portals 2020" in the category "New Car Portals" from the news channel n-tv and the German Institute for Service Quality, and received the rating "High Recommendation" in the category "Car Leasing: Online Providers" in the FOCUS-MONEY study "Recommended by Customers".