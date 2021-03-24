PSI Exceeds Guidance 2020 with Strong Final Quarter

KPIs (TEUR) 1 Jan. - 31 Dec. 2020 1 Jan. - 31 Dec. 2019 Change Sales 217,795 225,180 -3.3% EBIT 14,948 17,205 -13.1% Group net result 10,280 14.262 -27.9% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.66 0.91 -27.5%

Berlin, March 24, 2021 - In financial year 2020, the PSI Group almost achieved the record sales of the previous year lacking a mere 3.3%. The year 2019 had also included 5 million euros first-time consolidation effects and 3 million euros in third-party goods. After risk provisions in several emerging markets, the EBIT of 14.9 million euros was a good 13% below the previous year's figure (31 Dec. 2019: 17.2 million euros). At 27.2 million euros, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost matched the prior year (31 Dec. 2019: 28.0 million euros). Net income declined by almost 28% to 10.3 million euros (31 Dec. 2019: 14.3 million euros) due to tax effects, and earnings per share decreased accordingly to 0.66 euros (31 Dec. 2019: 0.91 euros). At 229 million euros, new orders were 3% below the record level of the previous year (31 Dec. 2019: 236 million euros), while the order book volume at the end of the year increased by 4.9% to 149 million euros (31 Dec. 2019: 142 million euros).