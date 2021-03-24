 

DGAP-News FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER PREPARATION FOR POTENTIAL U.S. LISTING

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, March 24, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced evaluation of an additional listing of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on a U.S. stock exchange, following the approval of its shareholders by a majority of 98.43%, the Company is implementing a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one new Common Share for every ten currently outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation Ratio").

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Arne H Frandsen, the Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: "First of all, the entire board thanks our shareholders for their vote of confidence in our management and strategic direction. To receive over 98% of the votes in favour of any shareholder resolution is a privilege - thank you! The agreed share consolidation is a significant step that positions us for the potential U.S. stock exchange listing we have been considering. We believe a U.S. listing would both enhance our global visibility as well as our U.S presence specifically. In turn, this will benefit our business and shareholder base as we seek to execute on our strategy of becoming the Western World's largest producer of high-quality anode materials to be used mainly in batteries for electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage."

The Consolidation Ratio was determined by the Company's board of directors in accordance with the parameters authorised by the Nouveau Monde's shareholders at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on March 23, 2021. The consolidation took effect on March 24, 2021, and the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidation basis beginning at the open of markets on or about March 31, 2021. Immediately prior to the consolidation there were 370,558,932 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and it is expected that there will be 37,055,893 Common Shares issued and outstanding following the consolidation, subject to rounding for any fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the share consolidation and the number of post-consolidation shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded up, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater, or rounded down, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, to the nearest whole number of shares that such holder would otherwise be entitled to receive upon the implementation of the share consolidation.

